DeRozan registered 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block across 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-95 win over the Spurs.

DeRozan was efficient both as a scorer and playmaker. While Coby White carried the offense Thursday, DeRozan played a prominent role in leading Chicago to another victory. The veteran has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 10 appearances, averaging 24.1 points and shooting 46.6 percent from the floor while leading the Bulls to a 7-3 record in that span.