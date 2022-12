DeRozan totaled 22 points (9-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 132-118 win over the Pistons.

DeRozan wasn't as efficient as he's been in past games, but he still found a way to extend his streak of games with 20 or more points to seven contests. The veteran forward continues to play at a high level for the Bulls and is averaging 26.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this month.