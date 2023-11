DeRozan supplied 23 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-13 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 40 minutes of action during Saturday's 102-97 victory over Miami

DeRozan has now notched back to back 23-point efforts, with his fourth quarter heroics fueling Chicago to a win Saturday. He was the only Bull to exceed 15 points and it was fueled by 13 free-throw attempts, marking his second-highest total of the season.