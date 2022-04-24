DeRozan logged 23 points (8-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Sunday's 119-95 loss to Milwaukee.

Coming off of a quiet outing in Friday's Game 3 blowout loss (11 points; 4-9 FG), DeRozan notched his second 20-plus-point effort of the series, but it wasn't nearly enough to prevent Chicago from falling down 3-1. DeRozan was fantastic in the Bulls' Game 2 upset victory (41 points, seven rebounds, four assists), but in the three losses he's gone 6-of-25, 4-of-9 and now 8-of-20 from the field.