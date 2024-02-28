DeRozan contributed 25 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 105-95 loss to the Pistons.

The Bulls came on the short end of the stick Tuesday, but DeRozan still posted a solid stat line across the board, and he continues to deliver excellent scoring contributions game in and game out. DeRozan has scored at least 20 points in all but one of his last nine games, a span in which he's averaging 26.2 points per contest.