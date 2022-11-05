DeRozan closed with 46 points (13-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 20-22 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 123-119 loss to the Celtics.

DeRozan bounced back Friday night with a season-high 46 points after going a combined 10-for-31 from the field over his last two games. His free-throw shooting continues to be stellar, but the volume of attempts has really given his fantasy value a boost. The Chicago veteran has already attempted double-digit free throws in five games this season.