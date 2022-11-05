DeRozan closed with 46 points (13-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 20-22 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 123-119 loss to the Celtics.
DeRozan bounced back Friday night with a season-high 46 points after going a combined 10-for-31 from the field over his last two games. His free-throw shooting continues to be stellar, but the volume of attempts has really given his fantasy value a boost. The Chicago veteran has already attempted double-digit free throws in five games this season.
More News
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Inefficient from floor in win•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Hits for 20 in win•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Goes for 24 points Saturday•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Tops 20,000 points in loss Friday•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Production down with LaVine back•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Goes for 22 points in win•