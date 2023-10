DeRozan racked up 20 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-104 loss to the Thunder.

DeRozan's 20 points were overshadowed by a ghastly minus-29 net rating in the Bulls' lopsided defeat. His usual foul-drawing prowess was not on display Wednesday, but it should return and yield a scoring uptick moving forward. DeRozan averaged 7.1 free-throw attempts per game last season.