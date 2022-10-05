DeRozan posted 21 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-12 FT), three assists, two steals and a block across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 129-125 loss against the Pelicans.

It's not a surprise to see DeRozan carrying the Bulls on offense, and the veteran seems ready for the season to start right away. While he will share most of the scoring load with Zach LaVine and partially Nikola Vucevic, DeRozan should be a strong fantasy option across all formats due to his scoring ability and his capacity to impact the game in other categories as well. He's averaged at least 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in each of the last four seasons.