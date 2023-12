DeRozan supplied 21 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Saturday's 109-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

In what was an embarrassing loss to a shorthanded Cleveland squad, DeRozan did his share with on-brand scoring and two-way play. He also led Chicago in assists while only posting two turnovers. The 34-year-old is seeing as many minutes as he can handle, averaging 38.8 over his last 11 games.