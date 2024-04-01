DeRozan racked up 27 points (11-23 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 109-101 victory over the Timberwolves.

DeRozan carried the Bulls on offense once again, and the veteran forward also ended just two assists away from recording what would've been his first double-double since March 9. DeRozan can deliver solid numbers as a playmaker, but his real value lies in his scoring ability. On that note, he's scored at least 27 points in four of his last five appearances.