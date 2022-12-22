DeRozan closed Wednesday's 110-108 victory over the Hawks with 28 points (12-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

DeRozan scored 10 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulls held on and earned the win. It was the seventh time in his last eight games that he scored at least 24 points as he's averaging 27.0 points while making 52.4 percent of his shots in that span. While he missed two of his six free-throw attempts Wednesday, he's still making 88.8 percent of his tries from the foul line this year, the best mark of his career.