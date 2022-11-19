DeRozan finished with 41 points (16-30 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 44 minutes during Friday's 108-107 loss to the Magic.

DeRozan delivered one of his best scoring performances of the season, but even that was not enough to secure the victory against a Magic team that didn't have their best player in Paolo Banchero (ankle). This was his second game of the season with at least 40 points and Chicago has lost both contests. The former Raptors and Spurs star remains an elite scorer despite some off performances in the current month, and he should remain Chicago's biggest offensive threat due to the inconsistencies Zach LaVine has been going through at times. DeRozan is averaging 24.7 points per game in November despite having two outings in which he couldn't reach the 10-point plateau.