DeRozan (quad) was selected by Team Giannis ahead of Sunday night's All-Star Game.

A quad injury kept DeRozan out of the final two games before the break, and while we're yet to get any official confirmation that the veteran will play Sunday, all indications are that he'll technically be available. Given the situation, it's quite possible that DeRozan's workload is carefully monitored, so don't be surprised if he doesn't see big minutes in the All-Star Game.