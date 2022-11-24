DeRozan had 36 points (14-24 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Bucks.

DeRozan contributed defensively and as a playmaker, but most of his value remains tied to his scoring prowess and the veteran forward certainly made an impact here. This was his fourth straight game with at least 28 points and the fifth time he reaches that mark across his last six appearances. DeRozan has had two forgettable performances this month, but he's still averaging a robust 26.0 points per game across 11 November appearances.