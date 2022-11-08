DeRozan had nine points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 111-97 win over Toronto.
It was an unusual night for DeRozan who had the fewest shot attempts among all five Bulls starters, and the second straight game Toronto held him to single-digit attempts. He seemed to see a lot of double-teams, which forced him to distribute the ball more. His six shot attempts were a season low, but that also resulted in his season-high seven assists.
More News
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Scores season high in loss•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Inefficient from floor in win•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Hits for 20 in win•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Goes for 24 points Saturday•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Tops 20,000 points in loss Friday•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Production down with LaVine back•