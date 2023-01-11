DeRozan (quadriceps) didn't participate in the Bulls' morning shootaround and remains listed as questionable for Wednesday's game in Washington, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

DeRozan was present for the shootaround but watched off to the side in street clothes, seemingly signaling that he's not expecting to play Wednesday. Clarity on DeRozan's status may not arrive one way or the other until closer to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff, but if the 33-year-old is sidelined, the Bulls may have to move Patrick Williams up from power forward to start at small forward in DeRozan's stead. Chicago could also make more use of its depth at guard by shifting Zach LaVine to small forward, which would open up more playing time out of the backcourt for the likes of Goran Dragic, Coby White and Alex Caruso (ankle).