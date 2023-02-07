DeRozan (hip) will be sidelined for Tuesday's matchup at Memphis, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Tuesday marks just DeRozan's fourth absence this season and his first since Jan. 15. Since the calendar flipped to 2023, the veteran has averaged 25.1 points, 5.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.9 minutes. In his absence, more minutes may be available for Coby White, Goran Dragic and Derrick Jones.