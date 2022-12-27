DeRozan closed Monday's 133-118 loss to the Rockets with 31 points (11-18 FG, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 41 minutes.

DeRozan ended just one assist shy from recording what would've been his third double-double of the season. The veteran forward has flourished as a playmaker in recent years and is currently averaging 5.0 assists per contest, but he's also a reliable scorer and is putting up 26.0 points per tilt. That dual-threat ability makes him Chicago's most reliable fantasy performer ahead of co-stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.