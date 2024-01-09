DeRozan posted 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 44 minutes during Monday's 119-112 overtime victory over Charlotte.

The veteran forward continues to be busy on the defensive end of the court, nabbing multiple steals in six of the last 12 games. DeRozan is averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 boards, 1.7 steals and 0.8 threes over that stretch while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor, and while he's ceded more scoring responsibility to his teammates -- his 14.6 FG attempts per game during that time would be his lowest mark in over a decade -- DeRozan is still finding ways to contribute.