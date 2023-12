DeRozan chipped in 21 points (7-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Thursday's 120-104 loss to Indiana.

DeRozan didn't have his best shooting performance, as evidenced by the fact he needed 19 shots to score 21 points, but he remains an elite scoring threat for a team that has been missing key contributors of late. DeRozan has scored at least 20 points in five consecutive appearances while shooting 51.9 percent from the field in that span.