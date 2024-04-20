DeRozan ended Friday's 112-91 Play-In Game loss to the Heat with 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes.

DeRozan did his part as his squad looked to advance to the opening round of the postseason, knocking down 50.0 percent of his tries from the field while contributing on the defensive end. He went on an impressive run to end the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 29.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals over his last six appearances.