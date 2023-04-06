DeRozan logged eight points (3-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 105-92 loss to the Bucks. He also had three turnovers.
DeRozan was shut down by a Milwaukee squad lacking Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (knee), who exited early Wednesday. DeRozan has been held to single-digit scoring just five times this season, and it's worth noting that he's exceeded 15 points in bounce-back games after every occasion thus far. He's averaging 21.0 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds over his last five games.
