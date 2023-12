DeRozan closed Wednesday's 111-100 win over the Hornets with 29 points (8-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-14 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 37 minutes.

DeRozan led all players in Wednesday's contest in scoring while connecting on a game-best 12 free throws and ending one point short of the 30-point mark. DeRozan tied a season high in scoring, now having posted 20 or more points in 10 games this year, including in two straight contests.