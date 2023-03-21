DeRozan had 25 points (10-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 46 minutes during Monday's 109-105 double-overtime win over the 76ers.

The 33-year-old forward has scored more than 20 points in five straight games and eight of nine in March, averaging 27.8 points, 6.1 boards, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 threes on the month while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor and a surprising 44.4 percent (12-for-27) from long distance. With the Bulls fighting to secure a spot in the play-in tournament, DeRozan is playing some of his best ball of the season.