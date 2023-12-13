DeRozan finished Tuesday's 114-106 loss to the Nuggets with 14 points (3-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes.

DeRozan had a rough shooting performance Tuesday, but at the end of the day, he still delivered a decent stat line due to his contributions in other categories. This poor shooting display should be nothing more than an off night for the veteran, however, as DeRozan was averaging 26.6 points per game in his previous five outings before Tuesday's and was coming off a 41-point effort against the Bucks on Monday. DeRozan will try to bounce back on the road against Miami on Thursday.