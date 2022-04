DeRozan notched 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 111-81 loss to the Bucks.

DeRozan has been extremely inconsistent so far in the series, failing to reach the 20-point mark in both losses while exploding for 41 points in the team's lone win. The veteran forward is averaging 23.3 points per game in the series.