DeRozan totaled 29 points (10-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 119-117 victory over Utah.

Coby White might operate as the Bulls' point guard on a regular basis, but DeRozan plays a prominent role in the playmaking department as well, even more so since Zach LaVine went down with a season-ending foot injury. The veteran scorer has had a massive usage rate over the last few weeks, but the numbers back that up, and there's a solid argument to say he's been Chicago's best player on offense all season. He's averaging 26.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game since the beginning of February.