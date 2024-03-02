DeRozan registered 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one block over 33 minutes during Friday's 113-97 loss to the Bucks.

DeRozan compiled his third-worst scoring total of the season Friday evening. Low production from the veteran is usually a bad sign for Chicago's outcome, and low shot volume proved to be the primary culprit. Despite playing 38 minutes, DeRozan made only eight shot attempts, which is his worst total of the season.