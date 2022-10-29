DeRozan accumulated 33 points (11-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-12 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 129-124 loss to San Antonio.

DeRozan became the 54th player in history to surpass 20,000 career points, turning in a sleek offensive performance. Unfortunately, the Bulls fell short of the mark, losing out to the Spurs in a game they really should have penciled in as a victory. DeRozan also failed to add anything of value to his boxscore, leaving this as a bit of an empty night.