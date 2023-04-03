DeRozan closed with 31 points (11-26 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 victory over Memphis.

DeRozan got off to a slow start, missing five of his first six shots. However, a strong second half and nine free-throw attempts helped him eclipse 30 points. The 33-year-old failed to top 30 points in his previous seven games, which marked his second-longest drought of the season. Though he came up empty from downtown as he often does, DeRozan's healthy assist and rebound totals helped him post a solid all-around line.