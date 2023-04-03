DeRozan closed with 31 points (11-26 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 victory over Memphis.

DeRozan got off to a slow start, missing five of his first six shots. But a strong second half and nine free throw attempts helped him eclipse 30 points. The 33-year-old failed to top 30 points in his previous seven games, which was his second longest drought of the season. He also had not attempted nine free throws in those seven games. Despite missing all of his threes, DeRozan's seven assists and five rebounds helped him post an all-around game.