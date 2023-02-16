DeRozan (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

DeRozan was unavailable for Wednesday's loss to the Pacers due to a Grade 1 right quad strain, but head coach Billy Donovan had hoped the 33-year-old would be available for Thursday's matchup, Chicago's final game before the All-Star break. However, DeRozan will remain out for a second consecutive matchup, giving him over a week to rest before the Bulls return to action Feb. 24 versus Brooklyn. The Bulls don't think DeRozan's injury is particularly serious, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him return immediately after the All-Star break.