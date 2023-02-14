An MRI on Tuesday revealed DeRozan is dealing with a Grade 1 thigh strain, and head coach Billy Donovan said it doesn't look like the forward will travel with the team to Indiana for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

DeRozan left Monday's loss to Orlando in the third quarter after aggravating a hip injury that he's been playing through for the last month. However, he received positive test results Tuesday morning that show a minor strain in his thigh. While the issue isn't expected to be all that serious, DeRozan will likely still miss at least one game. Donovan didn't rule the forward out for Thursday's matchup against Milwaukee, but it would make sense for Chicago to keep the veteran sidelined to give him extra rest heading into the All-Star break.