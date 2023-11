Coach Billy Donovan said DeRozan (personal) will play Friday against the Magic, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

DeRozan was unavailable for Wednesday's loss to Orlando due to a personal matter but will return to action Friday. Across 11 appearances this season, the veteran forward has averaged 21.2 points, 4.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 35.0 minutes per game.