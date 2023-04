DeRozan (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Patrick Beverley will all take a seat during Chicago's penultimate regular-season game for rest purposes. In their absences, Patrick Williams, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones and Ayo Dosunmu are all candidates for increased roles.