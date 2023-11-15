DeRozan is out for Wednesday's game versus the Magic while he tends to a family matter, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.
DeRozan will miss his first game of the season Wednesday due to personal reasons. With Alex Caruso (toe) questionable, Ayo Dosunmu could be in store for an increase in minutes. DeRozan is expected to return for Friday's rematch with Orlando.
