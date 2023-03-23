DeRozan suffered a right quad strain and will not return to Wednesday's game, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
This is the same injury that cost DeRozan five games from January-February, so for now, he should be considered questionable at best for Friday's game in Portland. The good news is that DeRozan was able to walk off the court under his own power, and perhaps the lopsided score may have played a role in his early exit, as the Bulls were down by 20-plus points and DeRozan was having a terrible game. If he needs to miss time, Ayo Dosunmu could return to the first unit and it would be Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic doing the heavy lifting on offense.
