Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Added to injury report
Valentine (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Valentine underwent ankle surgery in the offseason, though the team hasn't reported any issues until now. He may simply be dealing with some minor soreness, considering he's expected to be available for Wednesday's matchup.
