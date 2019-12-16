Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Available Monday
Valentine (ankle) is listed as available for Monday's game against Oklahoma City.
Valentine will give it a go despite sustaining a minor ankle injury in Saturday's tilt with the Clippers. Over his past four games, he's averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 22.3 minutes and should continue to see a sizable role as the Bulls' backup small forward.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...