Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Available Monday

Valentine (ankle) is listed as available for Monday's game against Oklahoma City.

Valentine will give it a go despite sustaining a minor ankle injury in Saturday's tilt with the Clippers. Over his past four games, he's averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 22.3 minutes and should continue to see a sizable role as the Bulls' backup small forward.