Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Available off bench vs. Spurs
Valentine (knee) will be available off the bench Saturday against the Spurs, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Valentine has been battling some knee soreness recently, but he's good to go Saturday after getting through the team's pregame shootaround with no issues. He played 26 minutes in the opener, finishing with 12 points and two rebounds, and should be in line for similar minutes against the Spurs.
