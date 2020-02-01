Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Available vs. Brooklyn
Valentine (hip) is active for Friday's game against the Nets, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Valentine was probable with a right hip injury, and he'll be ready to roll off the bench as needed Frida night. He received an uptick in playing time Wednesday in Indiana, logging 22 minutes.
