Play

Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Available vs. Hawks

Valentine (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Hawks.

Valentine has been cleared to play after originally being listed as probable with ankle soreness. The 26-year-old has enjoyed steady playing time off the bench in five games since the calendar flipped to December, posting averages of 9.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 15.8 minutes per game during that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories