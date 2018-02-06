Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Bench-leading scoring total in loss
Valentine managed 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes in Monday's 104-98 loss to the Kings.
The 24-year-old bounced back from a nightmarish 2-for-11 night from the field against the Clippers in his last contest on Saturday. Valentine has scored in double digits in four of his last five contests, and despite the strong night overall from the field Monday, he's now shot just 1-for-10 from distance over the last two games. The second-year swingman has been supplementing his offense with some strong work on the glass as well, as he's hauled in at least five rebounds in 13 of the 17 games he's played since the calendar flipped to 2018.
