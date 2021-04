Valentine had 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's loss to Phoenix.

The Michigan State product's role has fluctuated rather drastically of late, as he was a DNP-CD in Monday night's loss to Golden State. But with Zach LaVine (ankle) sidelined Wednesday, coach Billy Donovan inserted Valentine back into the rotation and it paid dividends. However, the Bulls still dropped their fifth straight game and are now 0-3 since acquiring Nikola Vucevic at the deadline.