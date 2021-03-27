Valentine is averaging 17.7 minutes, 5.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.4 rebounds on 32.8 percent shooting in 18 games since the All-Star break.

The 27-year-old has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but even in a relatively healthy season, he's struggled to produce, shooting 37.6 percent from the field (second worst of his career). Valentine remains locked into the rotation despite the struggles, particularly with the departures of Otto Porter and Chandler Hutchison. But without an uptick in production, his value is dismal in fantasy.