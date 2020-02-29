Play

Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Cleared to play vs. Knicks

Valentine (hamstring) is available for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Hamstring soreness has been bothering Valentine lately, but he'll be able to make a return Saturday following a seven-game absence. Across his past six appearances, he's averaged 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 15.5 minutes.

