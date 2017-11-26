Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Collects double-double Sunday

Valentine scored 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-6 3PT) to go along with 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 40 minutes in Sunday's 100-93 loss to Miami.

Valentine continued his solid stint as a starter with his first double-double of the season on Sunday. The guard is averaging 11.6 points in the six games since being promoted to the starting lineup. On Sunday, Valentine collected a career-high 13 rebounds, 11 of which were defensive boards. He also dished out seven assists to round out his dynamic, all-around stat line. In this short span, he has proven that he belongs in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.

