Valentine may have an opportunity to remain in the starting lineup with Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) set to miss the next two-to-four weeks.

Valentine made his first start of the season in Saturday's win over Orlando, playing 37 minutes and posting a season-high 20 points to go with three rebounds, four assists and one steal. It's not a guarantee that coach Billy Donovan will stick with Valentine on the wing, but for the time being he appears to be the top candidate to continue filling Markkanen's spot in the lineup. It's worth noting that Otto Porter (back) has missed the last three games and will remain out Monday against Washington.