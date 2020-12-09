Valentine hasn't practiced yet due to a hamstring tweak and he won't play in the Bulls' first two preseason games, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Valentine has struggled to stay healthy during his three years in the league, so this isn't a good start to the season. He hopes to practice Saturday, and we'll see if that happens. Regardless, he's unlikely to have a fantasy-relevant role this season.
More News
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Staying in Chicago•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Scores 11 in loss•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Scores season-high 17 in 21 minutes•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Starting for injured LaVine•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Logs 10 minutes in return•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Cleared to play vs. Knicks•