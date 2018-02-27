Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Double-double off bench Monday
Valentine scored 11 points (4-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 104-87 loss to the Nets.
It's his fifth double-double of the season. Valentine's court time and production remain inconsistent, but he's played more than 25 minutes in three straight games, and the second-year player could see his role increase down the stretch with the Bulls headed squarely for the draft lottery.
